Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells 47,315 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$39,914.65.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$68,754.98.

On Friday, September 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$10,534.21.

On Friday, September 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$93,475.38.

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$40,759.03.

On Tuesday, August 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$24,031.29.

On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$21,067.31.

On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$45,293.27.

Sierra Metals stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 465,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,041. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.05.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of C$78.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1484962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

