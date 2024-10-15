Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 536 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,821. The firm has a market cap of $409.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

