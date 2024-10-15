Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March comprises 1.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $7,873,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $302,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FMAR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,264 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $755.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

