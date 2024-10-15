CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $393,340.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $393.68. The company had a trading volume of 183,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,042. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $397.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.78. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSWI shares. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSWI

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.