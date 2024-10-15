Zcash (ZEC) Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.44 or 0.00055805 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $611.33 million and $82.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.