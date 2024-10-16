50,165 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,000. Salesforce makes up about 0.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.08. The stock had a trading volume of 916,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $279.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $295,425.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,813.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $295,425.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,813.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $20,212,507. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

