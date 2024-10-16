Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,074.0 days.
Ampol Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.51.
About Ampol
