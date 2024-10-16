Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Grows By 5.1%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,802,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 18,839,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 980.3 days.

Champion Iron Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CIAFF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 22,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,683. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

