Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Grows By 5.1%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,802,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 18,839,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 980.3 days.
Champion Iron Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of CIAFF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 22,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,683. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.