Threshold Price Reaches $0.0237 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Threshold has a market cap of $237.18 million and $5.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,788.05 or 1.00021264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013439 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00063774 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02395487 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $8,719,213.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.