Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.48. 19,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 35,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

