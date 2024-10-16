CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

