McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Reduced by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 504.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.91. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.92.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

