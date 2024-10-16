iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Lifted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

