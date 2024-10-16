Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $490.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.82 and a 200 day moving average of $464.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

