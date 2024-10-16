Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,787 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of MESA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 689,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

