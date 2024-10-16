Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

DLPN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,491. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.94. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

