Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUMA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Humacyte by 32.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,641 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte by 1,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 233,422 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HUMA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 3,740,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
