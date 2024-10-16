Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $113.95 million and $247.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000724 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001229 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,131,176 coins and its circulating supply is 184,130,756 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

