Short Interest in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Decreases By 12.9%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,300 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 701,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Get Ichor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 263,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,047. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $928.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 136.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.