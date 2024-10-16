ERn Financial LLC Buys 7,771 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 81,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 123,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

