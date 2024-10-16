Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $2,237,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $369.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.66.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

