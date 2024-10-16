First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Reduced by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 2.6% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $583,000. CX Institutional raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 418.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

