Safeguard Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $202.18 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

