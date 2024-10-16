iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

