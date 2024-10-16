First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Cut by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,718 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,610,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,359,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,275.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 410,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 380,318 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after buying an additional 362,026 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

