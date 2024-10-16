Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYM stock opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

