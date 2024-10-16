Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLN. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Down 0.8 %

Haleon stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

