Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Booking by 128.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,130.18.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $4,307.77 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,371.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,922.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3,807.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

