Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

F opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

