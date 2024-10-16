iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 327,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 690,991 shares.The stock last traded at $198.52 and had previously closed at $198.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVE. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

