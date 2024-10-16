Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.