Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Craig Hallum raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 96,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

