Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Decreases By 9.4%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 1,384,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.2 days.
FIT Hon Teng Price Performance
Shares of FITGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. FIT Hon Teng has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.48.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
