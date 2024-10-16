Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Decreases By 9.4%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 1,384,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.2 days.

Shares of FITGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. FIT Hon Teng has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

