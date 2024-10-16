iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,842 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 81,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:EFV opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.