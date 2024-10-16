Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 716,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

