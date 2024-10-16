Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $217.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $218.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $254.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

