Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 76020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

