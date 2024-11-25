Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 7497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.15 ($0.44).

Virgin Wines UK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company has a market cap of £18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.12.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.

