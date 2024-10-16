Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,100 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 948,600 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,075. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.