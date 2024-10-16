Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,559,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,013,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,538,000 after acquiring an additional 227,671 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $122.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,927. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

