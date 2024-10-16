Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

