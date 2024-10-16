Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.96. 90,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $226.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.