Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1,604.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after purchasing an additional 634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 31,255.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 476,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $338.94. The company had a trading volume of 142,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,110. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $347.35. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

