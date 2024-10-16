Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,778,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $25,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 739,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,238,811. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

