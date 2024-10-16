Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,562.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,559.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,560.34. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,643.50.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

