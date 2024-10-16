Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

AMR traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.16 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

