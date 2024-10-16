Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 505,632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after buying an additional 299,795 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,922,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 222,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,597,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

