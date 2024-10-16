McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 732.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 577,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 301,669 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,921,442 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

