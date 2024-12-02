Clear Street Derivatives LLC Acquires Shares of 698 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Netflix comprises approximately 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,871,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. This trade represents a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $886.81 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $908.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $773.01 and a 200-day moving average of $700.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.12.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

