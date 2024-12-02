KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLDI traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. KLDiscovery has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, insurance companies, and individuals worldwide. The company offers Nebula, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution that facilitates smarter ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents in an intuitive interface; Client Portal for consolidated visualizations and reporting for portfolio intelligence; KLD Processing, a proprietary processing application; ReadySuite to perform extensive QC on a production, normalize inbound submissions, or spot check the work of a colleague or supplier; Relativity for relativity enhancements and state-of-the-art HIVE infrastructure; Nebula Processing to process data with a higher degree of quality; and Nebula AI, a technology assisted review tool combined with a deep bench of experts, as well as managed services, remote document review, and managed document review services.

